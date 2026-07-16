Mother of Fulton County jail stabbing victim says reforms must prevent another family's loss

As the Fulton County Sheriff's Office prepares to hear from the public about proposed jail reforms, the family of Leonard Fortner says meaningful change must go beyond reducing the jail population.

Fortner was 37 years old when he was fatally stabbed inside the Fulton County Jail on April 4, 2024.

His mother, Donna Fortner, remembers him as a Howard University graduate, journalist and devoted son who regularly checked on his parents and helped family members whenever they needed him.

"Leonard was one of the people in the family who they could always depend on," she said.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Fortner had been jailed since Jan. 2, 2024, on a criminal damage to property charge when another detainee attacked him in a housing unit day room. He later died at a hospital.

Fortner's parents filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit alleging he was stabbed more than 20 times with a homemade shank. The suit alleges jail officials knew Fortner was HIV positive and that overcrowding, unsafe housing decisions and failures in jail management contributed to his death. The lawsuit names Fulton County, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, Board Chairman Robb Pitts, Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat and other yet-to-be-identified defendants. Those allegations remain pending in federal court.

Attorney Tricia C.K. Hoffler said while the lawsuit seeks accountability, the family's ultimate goal is to prevent another tragedy.

"There's nothing that we can do to bring back Leonard Fortner," Hoffler said. "But we can certainly try our best to make sure that his death was not in vain."

Photo courtesy of Fortner family

Donna Fortner said she continues speaking publicly because she hopes no other family receives the call hers did.

"Each and every day, my focus and my goal is to make sure that they don't get the phone call I received, she said. "No other parent should have to deal with this."

Fortner's death came during the U.S. Department of Justice's investigation into conditions inside the Fulton County Jail.

In 2025, the Sheriff's Office and the Justice Department entered into a federal consent decree requiring improvements to safety, medical care, staffing and jail operations.

Now, the Sheriff's Office is considering changes to how some misdemeanor cases are handled before booking.

Douglas Ammar, executive director of the Georgia Justice Project, said reducing unnecessary jail bookings could help ease overcrowding while maintaining accountability.

In a statement to CBS News Atlanta, Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat said the proposal remains "a work in progress," no final decisions have been made and community feedback will help shape the final plan.

The Sheriff's Office will host a community town hall at 7 p.m. at Enon Ranch West Baptist Church, where residents can learn about the proposed changes, ask questions and share concerns.

For the Fortner family, the meeting represents more than another discussion about jail policy.

They hope it marks another step toward reforms they believe could spare another family from the loss they continue to live with.