Fulton County jail town hall: Mother says reforms must prevent another death As Fulton County officials hold a town hall on jail reform, the mother of Leonard Fortner says the conversation is deeply personal. Fortner, a 37-year-old Howard University graduate and journalist, was fatally stabbed while being held in the Fulton County Jail, according to his family's pending federal wrongful death lawsuit. Now, his family says it hopes the county's proposed reforms will help prevent another family from experiencing the same loss.