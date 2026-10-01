Mother of 4 describes frantic escape from southwest Atlanta apartment fire

A southwest Atlanta mother of four is crediting a neighbor with possibly saving the lives of her family and several other neighbors.

Linda Damisca said she heard neighbor Cuwana Dotson pounding on her door late Tuesday night.

"Next thing you know, I heard boom, boom, boom on the door. It was my neighbor saying fire, fire, fire," said Damisca. The fire happened at the Colonial Square apartments on Old Hapeville Road SW.

Damisca said she was getting her children, ages 9 to 15, ready for bed on a school night when the fire started.

CBS News Atlanta

Dotson said someone woke her up first. She said she saw the fire, ran outside in her T-shirt, and went from apartment to apartment to wake the people living inside.

"You can't replace your life," Dotson said.

Dotson said one apartment was vacant and nobody answered at another. She said an elderly woman living in the building could not move fast, so neighbors rushed to make sure she got out.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said crews arrived just before midnight to find heavy fire and smoke on the second floor of the two-story building. The fire had spread into the attic. Atlanta Fire Rescue first attacked the fire from inside, then pulled back to a defensive strategy for safety.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said the distance to the nearest hydrants forced crews to coordinate the water supply across the large complex. Firefighters reportedly cut a trench across the roof, which kept the fire from spreading to more apartments.

CBS News Atlanta

The fire damaged six units. Atlanta Fire Rescue said no one was hurt. Arson investigators are working to determine the cause.

Damisca said her apartment has smoke damage. Her family was able to save their belongings. She said the property manager offered to move them to another unit.

The American Red Cross said it is helping seven families, a total of 20 people.

"I'm just a concerned neighbor … Your life means more to me than any of this materialistic stuff," Dotson said.

Damisca said neighbors looking out for one another is vitally important.

Anyone wanting to help families affected by disasters can donate at redcross.org/donate, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text REDCROSS to 90999 to give $10.