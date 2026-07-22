Mother honors daughter's memory by helping metro Atlanta families with back-to-school clothes

What began as a mother's way of honoring her late daughter has grown into a nonprofit helping foster families and others facing financial hardship across metro Atlanta.

After her adopted daughter, Emonie, died unexpectedly in 2018, Leigh Canada said she wasn't sure what to do with the clothes her daughter left behind. Instead of storing them away, she transformed them into a mission.

Canada started Emonie's Closet inside her garage before expanding it into a mobile clothing boutique and the Closet of Champions, an appointment-only shopping space designed to give families a dignified shopping experience.

Today, the nonprofit serves youth in foster care, young adults aging out of foster care, kinship caregivers, job seekers and families experiencing financial hardship.

Leigh Canada, founder of Emonie's Closet, sits inside the nonprofit's mobile clothing boutique, which provides free clothing to foster families, job seekers and families facing financial hardship across metro Atlanta. CBS News Atlanta

Families can shop at no cost, often receiving up to a week's worth of clothing. For those who can't make it to an appointment, Canada packs clothing based on sizes and individual needs.

"I wanted to go back to her foundation, which was foster care, and provide back to that community," Canada said.

For Tamaryo Shepherd, a single mother of four, the nonprofit came at the right time as she prepared her children for the new school year.

"Finances can be really tight, especially being a single mom and having four kids that you have to provide for," Shepherd said. "Emonie's Closet has really came in and been a big blessing."

Canada says the nonprofit is about more than providing clothes.

"It means the world to me," she said. "It's just keeping her spirit through others."

Canada says Emonie's Closet relies on community donations, volunteers and partnerships to continue serving families throughout metro Atlanta. Those interested in volunteering, donating or requesting assistance can learn more here.