Morris Brown College attempts to restart legendary marching band more than 20 years after the music stopped

The music at Atlanta's Morris Brown College stopped in 2002 when the school lost its accreditation, but two decades later, the school has regained its status, and many hope "the best band in the land" will march again.

You may remember the band from the hit movie "Drumline," or rocking the Atlanta University Center, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Rose Bowl, or even the song about them by Atlanta's own Outkast.

They were known as the Marching Wolverines until the early 2000s.

Now the music at Morris Brown College is quiet, but President Dr. Kevin James wants to bring it back — along with reviving student life and enrollment. To do that, the college needs generous funding and donors.

"It's our goal to resurrect our band. It's going to cost $5 million. Right now, we're open to working with anyone who is open to providing the philanthropic support we need to revive our marching band," James said.

Morris Brown President Dr. Kevin James wants to bring the Marching Wolverines back. CBS News Atlanta

Around 550 students are currently enrolled at Morris Brown.

"If we were to bring our band back, I believe we could enroll 200 or more students without even trying," James said.

Right now, all the college has is an alumni band that plays at homecoming each year.

"We decided to get the alumni band together because there was something that was missing in the community. It's been a big part of our lives when we matriculated through Morris Brown," alumnus Ronald Mellix said. He played the snare drum in the marching band during the 1980s.

Kelly Fanning, Morris Brown's assistant band director in 1991, said that the band's revival was "long overdue."

"Atlanta and the region needs Morris Brown's band back. In the 1990s, the band started to move into the genre of time, rap music. We started getting invites that dealt with rap and hip hop music," Fanning said.

The Marching Wolverines Alumni Association is helping the college raise money to support the band's return to the field.

The historically Black college's students are also eager for a comeback.

"Morris Brown wasn't nothing to play with. So we want to bring that back," said senior Javon McBurrows. He has a passion for playing instruments and performs in the school's jazz ensemble. "Bringing a marching band would be beneficial for the school and the culture of the school."

McBurrows believes students who play instruments would have a place on campus to call home if the "best band in the land" lined up once again.

"Playing an instrument is cool, but the music lives within us. Our instruments are a tool to express how we feel," he said.

If you are interested in helping bring the band back, you can donate to Morris Brown on the university's website.