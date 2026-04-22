Morehouse medical students connect environment, public health during Earth Day cleanup on the Beltline

On Earth Day, students at Morehouse School of Medicine took their work beyond the classroom and into the community, focusing on the connection between the environment and public health.

Along the West End Atlanta Beltline, members of the Environmental Sustainability Interest Group, known as E-SIG, pulled invasive weeds to help create healthier green space.

Karl Opara, a student leader with the group, said that where people live can have a direct impact on their health.

"Making sure people live in healthy environments goes a long way not just for their physical health but their mental health too," Opara said.

The group is made up of medical and graduate students and hosts events throughout the year across Atlanta, including gardening projects, clothing swaps and cleanups in communities like the West End.

"We've done gardening, clothing swaps, cleanups just finding different ways to help the community," Opara said.

Ijeoma Okorie, a member of the group, said sustainability does not have to start with a major project.

"You don't need a huge project just small steps can make a difference," Okorie said. She said those small efforts can help create a better future for the community. "Just knowing we're helping make a better community for us and for future generations, that's what matters."

Students said the work is about more than Earth Day. They said it is about prevention and building healthier communities before problems begin.