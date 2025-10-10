More than books: How Fulton County libraries are lifelines for their communities

In Fulton County, libraries are about more than just books — they're hubs of opportunity, offering access to education, career-building resources, and community connections. CBS News Atlanta went inside two libraries to show how something as simple as a library card can open doors to a world of possibilities.

Beyond rows of books, today's libraries in Fulton County are centers of growth and empowerment. The Adams Park Branch, nestled on Campbellton Road, is an example of how libraries are evolving to meet the needs of their communities.

Volunteers like James Clifton are offering much more than just assistance with reading. Every Wednesday at 12:45 p.m., Clifton helps people from all walks of life improve their English, and he's making a profound impact on their lives.

"Helping people be more successful in their country, allowing them to communicate better with their families and become productive citizens in the greater Atlanta area," Clifton said.

ESL volunteer teacher James Clifton helps people from all walks of life learn English at Fulton County's Adams Park Branch. CBS News Atlanta

Clifton's students, like Abdoulaye Mboub, are already seeing the difference. Abdoulaye has been in the class for over a month and hopes to use his improved English skills to boost his productivity at work.

The Peachtree Branch in Midtown recently reopened after renovations. There, Rhonda Shalem is using the library to support her journey back to school. After a long break, she's diving back into her studies with the help of the library's reliable internet and computers.

"I'm taking classes to get certified in life coaching, and I'm looking to get my master's in psychology and counseling," Shalem said.

Rhonda Shalem uses her library to support her journey back to school. CBS News Atlanta

For many residents in Atlanta, access to broadband and technology can be a barrier to success. According to the Pew Research Center, many low-income families lack reliable internet at home, making libraries crucial in bridging the digital divide. For Shalem, having free access to the internet and computers is life-changing.

"It's a wealth of information," she said.

Fulton County libraries are also addressing other critical needs. Peachtree Branch Manager Sarah Lewin explained that a library card can unlock important community resources, including food and housing assistance, through kiosks available in libraries.

"You can apply for food stamps, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Medicaid, WIC, and other services right here," Lewin said.

At their cores, the libraries are about more than books. They are about empowering people with the knowledge, skills, and connections they need to succeed in their personal and professional lives.

"There are a lot of people out there who need to learn how to read or feel more comfortable in their new world, and it's great that the library provides that," Clifton said.

To learn more about the programs and resources available at your local Fulton County library, visit fulcolibrary.org.