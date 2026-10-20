More than 1 million Georgia voters cast ballots ahead of November election

More than 1 million Georgians have already voted in the November election, according to the secretary of state's Election Data Hub.

As of Tuesday morning, the dashboard reported 1,040,915 voters out of approximately 7.5 million active registered voters. That puts turnout at 13.8%, roughly 1 in 7 active voters.

The milestone follows a record-setting opening day for early in-person voting in a Georgia midterm election.

The secretary of state's office reported that 188,667 people voted in person Oct. 13. That was 53,705 more than the first day in 2022, an increase of about 40%. The first-day total in 2018 was 70,849.

Tuesday's figures reflect overall participation, not votes for individual candidates. The totals are unofficial and will continue to be updated.

Early voting continues through Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.

Voters can find their county's voting locations and hours on the state's My Voter Page. Updated turnout figures are available through the secretary of state's Election Data Hub.