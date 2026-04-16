Monroe County school bus driver charged with DUI after traffic stop, deputies say

A school bus driver in Monroe County, Georgia remains in custody after deputies say he charged with driving under the influence earlier this week.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said they received a report on Wednesday morning that a school bus was driving erratically near Shi Road and Maynards Mill Road.

According to officials, a deputy arrived at the scene and spotted the bus swerving out of its lane. The deputy conducted a traffic stop, in which authorities say the driver showed "signs of possible impairment."

The driver, identified as 63-year-old Conyers resident James Haggins, denied using drugs or alcohol, refused a field sobriety test, but allowed the deputy to take a blood sample.

Haggins was taken to the Monroe County Jail. He's now charged with a DUI, jail records show.

Officials say no students were on the bus at the time.

The Monroe County School System is conducting its own investigation into the situation.