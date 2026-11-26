Rockdale County deputies are asking the public for help finding a missing woman believed to be with two young girls.

Authorities have been searching for 38-year-old Arielle Corpening, describing her as a "critical missing person" who has severe PTSD.

According to the sheriff's office, Corpening was last known to be with two girls: an 8-month-old who was wearing a pink coat and a 5-year-old. It is not known what Corpening or the 5-year-old were last wearing.

Arielle Corpening and the two girls were last known to be around Avondale Boulevard and Flat Shoals Road in Conyers. Rockdale County Sheriff's Office

Officials say Corpening and the girls were last seen around Avondale Boulevard and Flat Shoals Road in Conyers. If seen, they should not be approached.

Authorities have not shared the girls' identities or details about their relationship with Corpening.

If you have any information that could help with the search, call 911 or 770-483-4200.