Missing woman found safe in Atlanta area after search closed Georgia state park

A 21-year-old woman whose disappearance prompted an extensive search at Fort Yargo State Park has been found safe in the Atlanta area, police said Friday.

Erica Gibson is no longer considered missing, according to an update from the Winder Police Department.

Police did not release additional details about where or how she was found.

Gibson was reported missing Wednesday evening after she was last known to be at Fort Yargo State Park in Winder. The search led authorities to close most of the park Thursday as dive teams and Georgia Department of Natural Resources game wardens used sonar equipment to search its 260-acre lake.

Winder Police Department/Georgia Department of Natural Resources

Authorities ended the search at the park Thursday evening after receiving information that Gibson had left on her own. Police continued looking for her outside the park until she was located Friday.

"Thank you to everyone who assisted with the search and shared information," the Winder Police Department said.