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Fort Yargo State Park shut down as crews search for missing 21-year-old Georgia woman

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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A Georgia state park has been shut down as crews search for a 21-year-old woman who was reported missing on Wednesday night.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says its game wardens were notified that Erica Gibson went missing at Fort Yargo State Park in Winder around 7:30 p.m.

Crews are currently on the scene using side sonar to search the 26-acre lake.

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Erica Gibson was reported missing at Fort Yargo State Park on Wednesday night. Winder Police Department

The Winder Police Department describes Gibson as 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a weight of 132 pounds. She was last known to be wearing a green and gray shirt and blue jean shorts.

Authorities are asking anyone who has seen Gibson to call 911 immediately or Winder police at (678) 425-6849.

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