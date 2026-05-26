Missing East Point man's family pleads for answers as police search enters 4th week

An East Point family is pleading for answers nearly a month after a 20-year-old man disappeared after visiting a local Target store.

According to East Point police, Derek Samuel was last seen April 29 at the Target on Marketplace Boulevard before he walked out of the store and vanished.

Family members said Samuel had been driven to the store by friends. Investigators later located his cell phone in a wooded area behind the shopping center, though police have not publicly identified any suspects in the case.

Samuel's mother, Nishae Samuel, described her son as cheerful, outgoing and someone who always tried to make others laugh.

"He's goofy. He's always smiling, he's always happy," she said. "I've never really seen my kid sad for real, you know, or upset."

The family says Samuel dreamed of starting his own clothing line and enjoyed gaming and spending time with friends. Surveillance footage reportedly captured him leaving the East Point Target and walking toward Commerce Drive before disappearing.

His mother said the disappearance has taken a heavy emotional toll on Samuel's siblings, including his twin sister.

"They're staying strong in this. We're praying together, we're trusting God's plan in this," she said.

The family is also asking people to avoid spreading misinformation about the case online and instead contact investigators directly with credible tips.

"I just want them to understand that we do need our privacy at this point in time," Samuel said. "If they do have any information pertaining to my son, just contact East Point Police."

Police say a $15,000 reward is being offered for information that helps investigators in the case.