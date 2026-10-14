Miracle League of South Fulton builds confidence and friendships, one swing at a time

On Saturdays, the gym at Burdett Park Recreation Center becomes a ballpark, filled with the crack of the bat, family cheers, and players heading home.

There are no balls, strikes, or scores to keep. At the Miracle League of South Fulton, children and adults with disabilities get a turn at bat and a place to belong.

"This is a place for our players to be themselves. If they stim, if they yell, if they roll on the floor, it's safe for them," executive board member Karen Nunnally said.

For families, what happens between the bases can make a difference long after the game ends.

At the Miracle League of South Fulton, children and adults with disabilities get a turn at bat and a place to belong. CBS News Atlanta

Karla Hood's son, Cairo, started last season in tears. Now in his second season with the league, he has had a complete turnaround. He loves to play and cheer on his teammates.

"Even though he has a difference, he still gets to be a part and be accepted for who he is," Hood said.

Dana Brown's son is just beginning his time with the league. His first game brought a sense of accomplishment for both mother and son.

"It's a sense of pride, and it makes me happy because it makes him happy and he's getting used to playing recreational sports," Brown said.

Volunteers, known as Angels in the Outfield, help players take swings and round the bases. For Forest Park High School student Natasha Mata, being there is something to look forward to.

"This is one of my favorite Saturdays if I'm being honest," she said.

Friends and teammates Carl Mumford and Jalen Johnson bring big swings and a little friendly competition.

"This kid - he tried to destroy me in baseball because he made a bunch of home runs, but my home runs was better," Carl said of his friend.

For Johnson, the friendships are part of what makes the league special.

"It's important because we meet each other and play," he said.

Interim League President Dr. Ronald Tolbert sees those connections as an essential part of the experience. He has been part of the league with his son Moses since the beginning.

"Moses has developed friends for life," Tolbert said.

Beyond the game, Tolbert said the league gives players opportunities to practice social skills and grow more comfortable around others.

"He needs to experience social events that will help him develop good manners, good appropriate behaviors, and that's part of what we're trying to teach these kids."

The league is also working toward a new goal: raising money for a field and playground of its own, with equipment designed to meet players' physical and sensory needs.

Nunnally said that requires more than a traditional accessible space. Plans include equipment that accommodates wheelchairs and sensory features for players who need movement or tactile experiences.

"People think a Miracle League field and an ADA field is the same thing. It absolutely is not," she said.

While that goal is still ahead, Tolbert said the growth happening inside the gym is already clear.

"A lot of these kids were very shy when they came here. Now you're looking at kids that are outgoing, have more confidence in themselves, and not afraid to show up and show out," he said.

"They just need an outlet where they can enjoy themselves, where they can make friends, where they can be free and do things that they are meant to do."

For Miracle League players and families, every Saturday offers another chance at bat. And every time they round the bases, someone is cheering them home.

You can learn more about the Miracle League of South Fulton on their website.