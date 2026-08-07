Military funeral set for Georgia soldier killed in Iranian strike on base in Jordan

Family, friends and supporters will honor fallen U.S. Army First Lieutenant Tyler James Feehan on Friday as he is laid to rest with military honors at Georgia National Cemetery.

Feehan's visitation was held Thursday evening at Woodstock Funeral Home. His funeral procession will travel through Canton before arriving at the cemetery.

Members of the public are invited to begin gathering at 11 a.m. along Marietta Highway near Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q and Interstate 575 Exit 16. Supporters are encouraged to line that portion of the procession route to honor Feehan.

Flags at state buildings will fly at half-staff Friday in his honor.

Feehan was killed in action last month during an Iranian strike at an air base in Jordan.

The 25-year-old was raised in Bryan County and served as an air-defense artillery officer. According to his obituary, he was known for mentoring his soldiers and encouraging them to continue their education and build financial security.

Outside the military, Feehan traveled to more than 40 countries, reached Mount Everest Base Camp and walked a historic pilgrimage route across Spain. He was engaged and preparing to apply to law school.

A fundraiser created in his memory has raised close to $86,000 toward a $100,000 goal. The money will be used to establish a scholarship supporting ROTC cadets.

CBS News Atlanta will follow the procession and Feehan's burial at Georgia National Cemetery throughout the day.