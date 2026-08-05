Gov. Kemp orders Georgia flags lowered Friday for soldier Tyler Feehan, killed in Jordan

Georgia will honor a fallen soldier this week as family, friends and fellow service members gather to say goodbye.

Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered U.S. and Georgia flags to be flown at half-staff on all state buildings and grounds Friday, Aug. 7, the day First Lt. Tyler James Feehan is laid to rest at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.

Feehan, 25, died on July 18 while serving during Operation Epic Fury. He was an Air Defense Artillery officer in the U.S. Army. According to Kemp's executive order, Feehan and three other service members were killed in an enemy attack at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan.

Photo courtesy of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command (SMDC)

The funeral service will be held before Feehan is buried with full military honors at the Georgia National Cemetery.

In announcing the order, Kemp said in part, "All of Georgia joins the family and loved ones of 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan in mourning this painful loss."

Feehan, who was affectionately known as "Tivo," was raised in Bryan County, Georgia. His military awards include the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and Combat Action Badge. The governor's executive order also states Feehan was posthumously promoted to captain and will receive the Bronze Star and Purple Heart in recognition of his sacrifice.