Miles for Mom: Georgia lawmaker plans half-marathon mission to honor his mother's legacy

On what would have been his mother's birthday, Georgia state Rep. Omari Crawford returned to the Decatur home where his story began, carrying memories that now fuel a nationwide mission.

"This is a home where I grew up," Crawford said. "Born here in Decatur. And so many memories."

Crawford is running a half-marathon in all 50 states, a journey he calls "Miles for Mom," honoring his mother, who passed away after a battle with breast cancer.

"My mom, it is her birthday today, February the 11th," he said. "She was diagnosed and fought a courageous battle with breast cancer and ultimately passed."

When she first shared her diagnosis, Crawford says he struggled.

"When she originally told us about the diagnosis, I didn't take it well," he said. Instead of letting him shut down, his mother encouraged him to return to what brought him joy.

"She talked to me about the importance of getting back to doing the things that make me happy," Crawford said. "She encouraged me to get back to running."

That encouragement became purpose.

"I'm on a mission right now to run a half-marathon in every state of our country," he said.

Crawford, a graduate of Florida A&M University, says the discipline he learned as a student-athlete continues to shape both his public service and his approach to running.

The lawmaker says part of that mission takes him to local YMCAs across the country, inspired by the time his parents spent walking together at the East Lake YMCA during his mother's treatment.

Crawford's father, Patrick Crawford, says the day is filled with pride and pain.

"She's not here with us today, but her memory lives on," he said. "I think she would be very proud,"

Crawford says continuing his mission hasn't been easy.

"It's been tough," he said. "I said goodbye to my mother on Jan. 10."

Just days later, Georgia's legislative session began. Crawford says there are moments when grief still catches up with him, but the miles help him move forward.

"You go on mile by mile, one day at a time," he said.

Crawford has completed 12 states so far and plans to finish all 50 within four years, saving Georgia for last. His hope is to turn that final run into a community-wide event focused on health, unity, and cancer awareness.

"Now my job is to continue to spread your legacy and love the way that you would want me to love," Crawford said.

