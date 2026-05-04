Midtown Atlanta condo shooter Raissa Kengne sentenced to life after "guilty but mentally ill" verdict

A Fulton County jury has found Raissa Kengne guilty but mentally ill on all counts in connection to a deadly 2022 Midtown Atlanta condo shooting that left two people dead.

On Monday, May 4, 2026, in Superior Court, Judge Shukura L. Ingram sentenced Kengne to two consecutive life sentences plus an additional 50 years in prison, according to court officials.

The verdict comes nearly four years after the shooting, which unfolded inside a Midtown high-rise and shocked residents in one of Atlanta's busiest neighborhoods.

Kengne was convicted on all 14 counts tied to the case. The "guilty but mentally ill" finding means jurors determined she was legally responsible for the crimes, while also acknowledging mental health factors presented during the trial.

Prosecutors argued the evidence demonstrated intent and accountability in the killings, while the defense pointed to Kengne's mental state leading up to the shooting.

The case drew significant attention at the time, raising questions about safety in high-density residential buildings and the role of mental health in violent crimes.

Kengne will serve her sentences within the Georgia Department of Corrections system.

CBS News Atlanta will continue to follow any potential appeals or post-conviction proceedings in the case.