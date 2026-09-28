Michelle Obama Park reopens after four years in metro Atlanta

After four years, visitors can once again use Michelle Obama Park in DeKalb County.

County leaders celebrated the park's reopening over the weekend with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Intrenchment Creek trailhead. The park had been closed while crews worked to improve the space, according to the county.

Christopher Bass, director of DeKalb County Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs, said reopening the trailhead restores an important part of the county's trail system.

CBS News Atlanta

"This trailhead is important because it's a major component of our trail network throughout DeKalb County," Bass said. "While this trail was offline, it created a huge gap for us."

Bass said restoring the trailhead will allow DeKalb County to continue expanding its trail plan. County leaders hope the network will eventually connect with the Atlanta Beltline.