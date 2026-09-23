Michael Jordan helps Morehouse open multimedia center for future journalists

Michael Jordan is helping Morehouse College prepare the next generation of journalists and content creators through a new multimedia center on campus.

The college celebrated the grand opening of the Morehouse Multimedia Center on Wednesday with a program launch and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The center will provide hands-on training in digital storytelling, sports broadcasting, podcasting, filmmaking and emerging media technology. Students will use professional equipment and learn from award-winning content creators as they prepare for careers in media.

"The Morehouse Multimedia Center represents our vision for preparing students not only to participate in the future of media, but to lead it," said Emani Saucier, the center's inaugural director and co-founder.

The facility was made possible through support from Jordan Brand. In 2021, they committed more than $1 million to scholarships and academic programs for Morehouse students studying journalism and sports-related fields, the college said.

Morehouse launched its journalism major in 2022. Mikki Harris, chair of the Journalism in Sports, Culture and Social Justice department, said the new center will provide practical training to complement students' classroom education.

"The center serves as the bridge between critical thinking and professional practice for our students," Harris said.

The facility will also give faculty members tools to digitize their research and share it with wider audiences.

Morehouse said nearly 120 journalism program alumni currently work in media and sports, while more than 60 graduates have earned advanced degrees in the field.

Content created with equipment purchased for the center generated more than 1 million social media views in August, according to Morehouse.