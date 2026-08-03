Metro Atlanta's Hero Dads bring smiles to students on the first day of school

Students at Dunwoody Springs Elementary started the new school year with music, costumes and plenty of high-fives.

A group of volunteer fathers known as the Hero Dads arrived before sunrise Monday to make signs, prepare their costumes and get ready to greet students as they entered the school.

The longtime tradition is designed to create a positive and energetic start to the day while helping students feel welcomed and supported.

The Hero Dads say their mission goes beyond the costumes and dancing. They want every child to know someone is excited to see them and cheering them on as they begin a new school year.

Here are the first days of classes for several of the region's largest school districts: