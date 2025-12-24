Metro Atlanta Walmart workers work overtime to deliver last-minute Christmas gifts

With Christmas just a day away, retail distribution workers across metro Atlanta are working overtime to make sure last-minute online orders arrive in time for the holiday.

CBS News Atlanta visited a Walmart in Decatur, where employees inside the store's digital backroom on Memorial Drive were racing against the clock to fulfill online orders for customers across metro Atlanta. The location serves as a hub for Walmart's online shopping operations in the area.

"Typically during the holiday time, it's a lot of last-minute orders," said Dante Joseph, who manages operations for a portion of Walmart's online orders. "It's a lot of customers trying to get the items they need, so our volume definitely takes a jump."

Dante Joseph and his team spent the day packaging orders nonstop on the day before Christmas Eve. CBS News Atlanta

Joseph and his team spent the day packaging orders nonstop, working extended hours to keep up with demand. He said many associates volunteered to stay late as the workload increased.

"At times, it can get hectic," Joseph said. "I've worked overtime. I'm really thankful for the associates I have. They volunteer to stay over because they see how busy it can get."

Joseph said all of the packages being prepared Tuesday are expected to reach customers' front doors before Christmas, as long as they were ordered before Christmas Eve.

More than 12,000 online orders have been placed, according to Walmart, with customers choosing either home delivery or in-store pickup.

Employees inside Walmart's digital backroom on Memorial Drive were racing against the clock to fulfill online orders for customers across metro Atlanta CBS News Atlanta

CBS News Atlanta spoke with one father who opted to pick up his last-minute Christmas gifts in person.

"Picking up gifts for my kids, got two bikes," he said. "I'm ready for it to be over so they can unwrap their gifts and have fun."

The father added that his children have no idea what's waiting for them.

"They don't know about it yet," he said. "They think Santa's going to drop it off in the morning."

For families like his, workers such as Joseph are helping make that holiday magic happen.

The National Retail Federation forecasts record holiday spending this year, with consumer spending expected to reach $1 trillion, driven largely by strong demand and online shopping.