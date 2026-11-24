A Dunwoody man is lacing up his shoes for a big feat: 50 marathons in 50 consecutive days across all 50 states.

Chris Faklaris says the journey was inspired by a man he met while traveling.

"I met a guy who had run across the UAE, all seven states of the UAE. He set a Guinness World Record, and I was like, 'That's kind of cool.' So, I got to thinking about what maybe I could do," Faklaris said.

Faklaris says training is key.

"I did three three-month cycles," he said. "So I would do about 100 miles one week, 110 the next week, 120, have a recovery week, and kind of cycle through."

Chris Faklaris will run his first marathon in Hawaii on Nov. 27 and wants to end in Atlanta in January. CBS News Atlanta

But four years ago, the starting line to this journey seemed out of reach. Faklaris was hit by a car while biking in Dunwoody. He says he broke his back and shattered his wrist, but through his recovery, he felt motivated to get back to running.

"Coming out of that accident, I wanted to prove to myself mainly and then to the rest of the world that I could recover and be back to normal, and so my goal was to do a marathon and an Ironman within 12 months of getting out of the hospital, and I was able to accomplish that," he said.

Faklaris will run his first marathon in Hawaii on Nov. 27. From there, he hopes to make his way up the West Coast, then go inland to the Rockies and Midwest. He plans to run in the Northeast next before making his way down the East Coast.

Along the way, family and friends will be cheering him on.

"Some will be riding along for most of it or for parts of it, and some will pop in for a day or two. But all the support is absolutely essential. I wouldn't want to do this by myself and couldn't do it by myself," he said.

His final stop is set to be Atlanta on Jan. 15. He hopes to have a big crowd at the finish line.

"If they want to jump in halfway through or with a 5K or even the last mile. And ultimately, I'm hoping to feel good, energized when I finish as opposed to be limping across the finish line," he said.

Faklaris hopes his journey inspires others to push past what they think they can do.

"You can do so much more than you think you can. Your mind and body is stronger than you can think. You know, keep taking it day by day," he said.

Faklaris is raising money for the Community Assistance Center and the Kyle Pease Foundation.

You can follow his journey by following his runner handicap index, which tracks his daily progress.