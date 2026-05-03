Metro Atlanta nonprofit helping veterans gets $40,000 lifeline after critical A/C failure

It's the kind of story that restores your faith in people.

At a time when a metro Atlanta nonprofit dedicated to helping veterans was facing a crisis of its own, help showed up in a way few could have imagined.

At the Top Dogg K9 Foundation, the mission is simple but powerful: rescue dogs, train them, and pair them with veterans navigating the lasting stress of military service.

Top Dogg K9 Foundation rescues dogs, trains them, and matches them with veterans coping with the lasting stress of military service. CBS News Atlanta

But recently, that mission hit a wall.

An aging air-conditioning system — patched together over years — finally gave out, just as Georgia's intense summer heat looms. For the dogs in training and those housed in kennels, it wasn't just an inconvenience. It was a real risk.

"We just had major problems… probably should have been replaced 15 years ago," said owner and trainer Blake Rashad.

That's when help arrived.

What started as an inspection quickly turned into something bigger. Jeremy Melton with Impact Service Group saw the condition of the system and realized repairs wouldn't cut it.

"There's really no repair that's going to be worthy," Melton said.

The solution? Replace it entirely.

Not just one system—but two. One for the training facility and another for the kennel.

The cost: roughly $40,000.

For a nonprofit already stretched thin, it could have been devastating.

Instead, it became something else entirely.

"I actually said it… well, it's free," Melton recalled.

Just like that, a budget-breaking expense turned into a full-scale donation—labor, equipment, and installation included.

The impact was immediate, but the meaning ran deeper.

"This man just said, I see a problem… and I want to fix it. Who does that?" Rashad said.

The answer, it turns out, is a lot of people.

Melton's company didn't act alone. Partner organizations — including BHW Metals, Ayers Electric, Mingledorff's, Corvant Company, and Rogers Mechanical — came together to make the project happen.

All of them, moved by the same thing: a mission that supports veterans by giving them purpose, partnership, and healing through service animals.

And in the process, they ensured that mission could continue.

Because in the end, this wasn't just about fixing an air-conditioning system.

It was about showing up.

For the dogs.

For the veterans.

And for a community that needed a rescue of its own.