Metro Atlanta massage parlor bust leads to 6 arrests, 9 possible trafficking victims found

A months-long investigation into massage businesses across metro Atlanta has led to six arrests, the discovery of nine possible human trafficking victims and the seizure of more than $400,000, according to the Peachtree City Police Department.

About 100 officers from federal, state and local agencies searched nine locations at the same time on Sept. 29. Peachtree City Police said the investigation involved Oak and Stone Massage in Peachtree City, Serene Spa and Healing Massage in Tyrone, and Ivy Massage in Atlanta.

Police arrested Yuhan Zhang, Yang Wu, Haoran Zou, Charles Shetterly, Yuhong Wei and Anthony Ramsey.

All six are accused of participating in an organized criminal operation. Zhang, Wu, Zou and Wei also face charges accusing them of promoting prostitution and operating a place where prostitution occurred. Wu faces two additional prostitution-related charges.

Serene Spa

The charges are allegations. Each person is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Authorities said they seized eight vehicles believed to be connected to the alleged operation. They also froze related bank accounts.

Advocates and interpreters were present during the searches to help the people found at the locations. Authorities identified nine of them as possible victims of human trafficking and offered them assistance and other resources.

Peachtree City police worked with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Tyrone Police Department and several other agencies on the case.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said more arrests and charges are possible as investigators review the evidence.