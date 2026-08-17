Metro Atlanta heat raises concerns for children playing and practicing outdoors

With high temperatures forecast across metro Atlanta this week, doctors are urging teachers, coaches and parents to watch children closely while they play or practice outdoors.

Dr. Cecil Bennett of Newnan Family Medicine said children should still have opportunities to play outside, but adults need to make sure they take breaks and stay hydrated when the heat index is high.

"A lot of water, a lot of electrolytes. Maybe even a weakened Powerade or Gatorade," Bennett said. "They want to play, play, play, but you have to bring them back over every 30 minutes and make sure they're drinking water or electrolytes."

Bennett said adults should also watch for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke when children spend extended periods outside.

"We're looking for kids kind of slowing down, breathing heavily, profusely sweating," Bennett said. "That child needs attention right away. They should be taken in, put in some shade, given water to drink and cooled down before they go back to play."

Bennett said outdoor activities are safer during the cooler morning and evening hours.