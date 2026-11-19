The first person in line arrived at 4 p.m. Wednesday, 14 hours before a Thanksgiving food giveaway began at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest.

The early arrival underscored the demand for assistance as hundreds of volunteers gathered Thursday morning to distribute free turkeys, fresh produce and groceries to metro Atlanta families ahead of the holiday.

New Birth partnered with V-103, 1-800TruckWreck, DeKalb County and other community organizations for the drive-through event, which aimed to serve 2,000 families.

Chanel Watkins, a New Birth member, was the first person in line. She said the giveaway came at a critical time for her family.

"Well, far as the need, we was one of the families that didn't have food for Thanksgiving, so this was a blessing to our family and our children," Watkins said.

Watkins said volunteers welcomed her with open arms when the distribution began.

"Man, it felt like a celebrity for real," she said. "You know, God is good."

The giveaway began at 6 a.m., allowing families to pick up food before heading to work or after completing overnight shifts.

Drone footage from above captured long lines of vehicles moving through the church campus as volunteers loaded trunks with holiday groceries.

DeKalb County contributed 2,000 boxes of fresh produce, while southwest Atlanta-based aGROWKulture Urban Farm helped supply locally grown vegetables, including collard greens, cabbage, sweet corn, zucchini and yellow squash.

New Birth Senior Pastor Jamal Bryant said the need for food assistance extends beyond families without jobs. He said many people working full time are still struggling to afford everyday necessities.

"The need is so overwhelming dealing with food insecurity. This is a critical time in American history. We have the working poor, people who are working 40 hours a week but still struggling to keep their head above water," Bryant said.

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Bryant said organizers intentionally scheduled the distribution early to accommodate working families.

"So that's why we opened at 6 a.m. so that people could come on their way to work or getting off of work from the night shift and make sure that their families are fulfilled," he said.

Families did not need to register, provide proof of income or complete an application to receive assistance. Food was distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies lasted.

Bryant said removing those requirements was an important part of making families feel welcome.

"It's a sigh of relief to know that this is community and it's not charity," Bryant said. "Nobody is looked down upon."

He added that families could simply drive up and open their trunks without completing paperwork or providing pay stubs.

The distribution was scheduled to run until 10 a.m. or until supplies were exhausted.

For Watkins and other families facing financial challenges, the giveaway offered more than groceries. It provided some relief during a season when putting a traditional Thanksgiving meal on the table can be difficult.

For Bryant, the larger mission is to ensure families know their community hasn't forgotten them and that, even during difficult times, there is reason to keep hope alive.