Metro Atlanta coffee shop proves friends and drinks make the best blend

A metro Atlanta coffee shop is proving that a single cup of coffee can be a catalyst for change and community for everyone.

Located in Buford, The Brightside Cafe is a local shop on a mission to bring meaningful employment opportunities to adults with special needs.

Inside the cafe, team member Inge King works alongside owner Jennifer Elinburg. King, 60, was hit by a car as a toddler and has since used a wheelchair. She remains determined to be an active part of the workforce.

King is one of 17 team members at Brightside living with medical conditions, each working side by side with a mentor during their shifts.

Inge King is one of the 17 team members at Brightside who live with medical conditions. CBS News Atlanta

Before opening the storefront, Elinburg worked as a special needs educator for 21 years. Launching Brightside wasn't easy, and after initial delays in securing a physical location, she turned to pop-up shops to serve coffee and treats while keeping the vision alive.

"Brightside was a dream of mine to bring special ability employment opportunities to our community," said Elinburg.

When customers stop by for a hot cup of coffee or a cold brew, they are met with warm interactions from a staff who are eager to serve. The atmosphere in the cafe creates a unique connection between the team and the neighborhood they serve.

Elinburg said she loves seeing the smiles on her staff members' faces and the love for what they do.

"There is nothing like it. They appreciate their job," she said. "The way that they have changed this community for the better is just ... you can't even explain it unless you get to come see it. And so, I love everything about them. They are honest, they are loyal. They're just good people and hard workers, and they just change your life as soon as you meet them."

Brightside not only offers a way for its team members to earn a living, but its impact reaches far beyond the counter, living up to the cafe's slogan: "Friends and drinks really do make the best blend."

Operating as a nonprofit organization, The Brightside Cafe has several community events coming up in August and is currently welcoming volunteers.