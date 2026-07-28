Metro Atlanta campers trade screens for canoeing, friendships before heading back to class

As summer winds down and some Metro Atlanta students prepare to head back to school, children at the Chattahoochee Nature Center are learning lessons beyond the classroom.

At Camp Kingfisher, campers spend their days canoeing, hiking, swimming and exploring nature. But many say the friendships they make are just as important as the outdoor activities.

Five-year-old Toby is preparing to start kindergarten. During his first summer at camp, he said he has learned a simple way to meet new people.

"I've been telling them my name so that they know me," he said.

Other campers said being outside gives them a chance to stay active, step away from screens and connect with children their age.

"Friends just make the whole experience better," one camper said.

Some children already hope to return to Camp Kingfisher as counselors when they are older.

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That is the path 20-year-old Emily Cox followed. She first attended the camp when she was 12. She is now spending her fourth summer as a counselor while studying elementary education at the University of Georgia.

Cox said working with campers has helped prepare her for a future career in the classroom.

"Being a leader in training and being a counselor solidified my want to be a teacher," she said.

She said camp gives children opportunities to make friends, learn about wildlife, build confidence and create lasting memories.

"Even if they don't remember me, they'll remember it with someone, and I'm glad that I was the someone," Cox said.

Toby may one day follow the same path.

"I might just work at Camp K when I'm bigger," he said.

Camp Kingfisher serves children ages 4 through rising ninth grade and offers leadership opportunities for older campers and teens.