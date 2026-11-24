Building a business from scratch is rarely easy. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, about one in four new businesses in Georgia with employees close within the first year. But this holiday season, small-business owners across metro Atlanta are lifting each other up in a sweet way.

Baker Tammy Rowe has been making her rounds across metro Atlanta, delivering batches of her Sweet Po'Tammy Pies. Rowe has been baking for years and dreams of opening her own storefront. Her company name came from when her son was first learning to talk.

"He could never say sweet potato, so he said, 'Mom, can I have some sweet po'Tammy pie?' Because my name is Tammy, and so that's where the name was generated from," Rowe said. "I put my own twist on my mom's recipe and took my son's name that he called it, and here we are."

While Rowe continues working toward a bakery of her own, fellow business owners further along in their entrepreneurial journeys are opening their doors and sharing space with her. One of those partners is Kwame Bensi, better known as DJ Scream, who co-owns Riverview Grill in Smyrna.

DJ Scream opened the restaurant earlier this year and says pouring back into other entrepreneurs is a priority for him and his partners.

"I think that teamwork makes a dream work," he said. "Hey, these are the things I went through. This is how you can save yourself some money or some heartache by not going down this path. Let me open this door for you and show you what happens down this door so you can be successful faster."

When he met Rowe and tasted her pies, it proved to be a culinary match made for the holidays.

"Her energy is always very vibrant. She's very, very confident in her products. You can tell she puts her heart and soul into each pie," DJ Scream said. "It's very exciting, especially going into the holidays, because, you know, sweet potato pie is a big part of the holidays."

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Riverview Grill is one of several metro Atlanta locations offering Sweet Po'Tammy Pies this season, and Rowe says she is deeply grateful for the generosity.

"It means everything. I am more thankful than ever," Rowe said. "I'm kind of almost still in the shock phase, lost for words, but I'm overly grateful for the opportunity."

She believes that kind of backing is critical for anyone navigating the realities of building a company.

"It's very important that we all support each other, because everybody has their journeys and, you know, it's not easy being an entrepreneur," Rowe said. "So just being able to uplift each other, come together, it builds a great foundation."

For other aspiring small-business owners working to turn their ideas into reality, Rowe encourages staying the course through the setbacks.

"You may have a dream for one specific thing, but God sees well over what you can imagine," she said. "So it's going to be bumpy. It's going to be a lot of things that you don't expect, but don't let it discourage you. Just keep going."

This partnership is just one example of entrepreneurs supporting one another across metro Atlanta, as storefront owners open their spaces and shelves to rising founders, showing that collaboration over competition works for everyone.