Metro Atlanta braces for near-record heat levels with temperatures feeling like the triple digits

After a 2025 with only one 100-degree day on July 29, this year we still have yet to hit the century mark. The last summer season that Atlanta failed to hit triple digits was back in 2023.

So far, the hottest temperature of 2026 was on July 2, when the city reached 98 degrees. We may make another run at some of the hottest weather of the season again by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Starting on Friday, highs will be at least in the mid and upper 90s and that will last all the way through early next week. In combination with high humidity levels, temperatures may feel as hot as 105 to 110 degrees, which could become dangerous.

Here are some good ways to stay cool during this next round of dangerous heat, according to the National Integrated Heat Health Information System:

Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. Use a buddy system when working in extreme heat, and take frequent breaks.

Limit your outdoor activity to morning and evening.

Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun's rays.

Make sure to hydrate with water throughout the day, and avoid sugary beverages or drinks with caffeine which can affect your body's ability to cool off.

Eat well-balanced, light, and regular meals.

Stay in the shade as much as possible.

Never leave people or pets in a vehicle.

Protect face and head by wearing sunblock and a wide-brimmed hat.

Postpone outdoor games and activities.

Stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun.

Understanding the symptoms of heat stroke

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes heat stroke as the most serious heat-related illness in which the body can't cool down. Body temperature can rise to 106 degrees or higher in just 10 to 15 minutes.

If not treated, heat stroke can cause permanent disability or death.

The Atlanta-based agency said symptoms of heat stroke include confusion, slurred speech, loss of consciousness, and seizures. People suffering from heat stroke can also have hot, dry skin or profuse sweating and very high body temperatures.

What to do if someone has a heat stroke

If you are with someone who is suffering from heat stroke, the CDC says you should call 911 immediately.

After calling, stay with the person and move them to a shaded-cool area and remove their outer clothing. Try lowering their temperature with cool and wet clothes and help with the nearby air to circulate.

If the person is suffering from heat exhaustion, try to give them sips of cool water.