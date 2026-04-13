Metro Atlanta baker turns family recipes into farmers market business

The Druid Hills Farmers Market pops up every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the Outlet Community Church on Briarcliff Road.

Among the rows of local vendors, one family is turning homemade recipes into something much bigger.

Lucky Loafs is a small business baked up by Yasmin Muhammad.

"I want customers to enjoy the loaf, like how I love baking and eating it and sharing with my family," she said.

The inspiration started with her husband, Elias.

"He is obsessed with banana walnut bread. And trust me, moving to America from India, he did not find a good banana bread anywhere," she said.

Yasmin Muhammad cooked up Lucky Loafs using her love of baking and some inspiration from her family. CBS News Atlanta

"This is the OG," Muhammad said, pointing to her take on banana walnut bread. "The start of Lucky Loafs is from this. We will always carry this. There is no taking out."

Her younger son is a big inspiration behind some of the recipes.

"When he was born, he had severe allergies for eggs and peanuts, too, for a while," she said. "I stopped baking and stuff because of him, because everywhere we have eggs and pastries, breads and stuff."

Now Yasmin takes extra precautions when cooking at home. That pours into her business.

"So no cross-contamination. I bake the bread separately on a separate day, and the nut-free and all those separately on another day, even with all the busy events and stuff, no cross-contamination ever," she said.

Muhammad's older son Kasif helps out in the kitchen — making sure things are in order. He helps with labeling boxes, coming up with business plans, and taste tests.

"So whenever you have one event and lots of events on the same day, the crew can go and then do all the sales, and it's like us at one place and then another crew at another place," Kasif Muhammad said.

Elias says he's proud of his wife and everything she's accomplished. He now hopes his sons will get a taste of success.

"Setting the precedent for our kids and doing this thing, she's having fun, we're able to share the joy with people," he said.

"It's a passion that we share, and we want to share with all people like you, everybody else," Yasmin Muhammad said.

A business baked up with family, health, and fun.

You can learn more about Lucky Loafs here.