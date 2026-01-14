Some metro Atlanta cities see declining rents, but prices remain high, report finds

A new report on rent prices in metro Atlanta shows some declines compared to 2024, but many cities in the area remain costly to live in.

Apartment rental site Zumper's annual report found that the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Georgia was $1,264 at the end of the year.

In metro Atlanta, Alpharetta was ranked as the most expensive city, with the median one-bedroom priced at $1,610. Atlanta was close behind at $1,600.

When it comes to two bedrooms, the two cities swapped places, with Atlanta topping the list at $2,040 and Alpharetta next with $1,950.

Sandy Springs came in third, with the median one-bedroom apartment costing $1,410 and two-bedroom apartments $1,800.

While Alpharetta saw the highest prices, it also saw one of the highest drops from November to December at 3.6%

For the cheapest places to live in the metro Atlanta area, Zumper's report found that Lagrange's apartment prices were much lower than the statewide median at $850, followed by Rome at $970.

Lagrange also saw the largest drop in year-to-year rent prices at -26.7%. Two cities, Marietta and East Point, were the only ones that saw rents increase compared to 2024, at 0.8% and 4.5%, respectively.

You can see more information from the report on Zumper's website.