Haunted by history: In the back of a cozy Meriwether County home, a jail hides an area's haunting past

In the Halloween season filled with houses pretending to be haunted, there's one in Georgia that doesn't have to pretend.

Just outside of Atlanta in Greenville, Georgia, there's a house that's haunted by history.

Other than the doorbell, you'd never know by the front of the house, or by its warm smiling owner, Mariea Gosdin, or the cozy entry and living room that once served as the home of the county sheriff.

You'd never guess what you can find at the back of this Greenville home. CBS News Atlanta

But what's in the back of the house, through the narrow hallways that gives it a unique ... charm.

In the back is the decrepit Meriwether County Jail. Built in 1896, the jail hosted hundreds of prisoners until 1985, separated by gender and race.

"There were 32 beds for white men, right here," Gosdin said. "This is where they used to keep the Black men. They only had eight beds for them."

Mariea Gosdin bought the crumbling old Meriwether Jail for $5,000 and has spent hundreds of thousands to preserve it. CBS News Atlanta

Some of those men died here, hanged in the jail's tower, in front of a window for public viewing.

The original steel ring for the hangman's noose, the trap door, and observation window are all relics of the house's haunting past.

"The sheriff and the prisoner's family would watch the hanging from that window right there," Gosdin said.

Hanging was the legal method of execution in Georgia until 1924. It was mostly carried out by local sheriffs who rarely kept records of hte people who perished.

Added to the National Historic Register in 1973, the jail was almost torn down, until Gosdin bought it for just $5,000. She's invested hundreds of thousands more to preserve it

"This stuff was written on the walls," she said, pointing to the scrawls of prisoners that she's preserved.

One of those messages speaks of hope, "It's always darkest just before dawn."

One prisoner's message is still visible on the old jail's wall. CBS News Atlanta

Gosdin said the grandson of the man who wrote it visited the cell.

"I get [that] all the time," she said.

It's a past Gosdin wants maintained as a museum, despite family who'd like to see her move closer to them.

"Sometimes they love it when I invite them down for dinner," she said, laughing.

It's a reminder that history can haunt us, but also teach us, as long as there are people willing to keep it alive.