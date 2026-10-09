Men stab each other during fight over cellphone at Midtown MARTA station, police say

A fight over a cellphone at a MARTA station has ended with two men stabbed and one of them detained by police, officials say.

Authorities say the stabbing happened around 2 p.m. at the Midtown MARTA station on Peachtree Place NW.

Responding to the scene, officers found two men who appeared to have been stabbed. Both men were taken to a local hospital. As of last report, officials say the men were alert, conscious, and breathing.

Investigators believe one of the men stabbed the other while fighting over a phone. The stabbed victim then took the weapon and stabbed the suspect, police say.

Police say they have detained the man who allegedly stabbed first and that charges are pending against him. Authorities have not released the name of either man.

The investigation into the situation is ongoing.