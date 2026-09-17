Memorial planned for Georgia College & State University soccer player who died after battling rare melanoma

The memorial service for a Georgia College & State University women's soccer player who passed away after a battle with cancer will take place in her hometown of Loganville on Friday.

Isabella "Izzy" Sause was a 19-year-old student-athlete, majoring in pre-nursing. Her family says Izzy had a rare type of melanoma and had been undergoing serious treatments for over two years. She passed away on Aug. 30.

In her freshman season for the GCSU Bobcats, Izzy played in two games and had two shots on goal.

Her head coach, Jack Marchant, said Izzy would be remembered as a "beaming light of positivity who saw the best in any situation."

"She was and always will be an integral part of our group, and we know she will always be a Bobcat and be with us," Marchant said in a statement shared on the school's Facebook page.

Photo courtesy of GCSU

The school called Izzy's passing a "heartbreaking loss."

Her memorial service will take place at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Graystone Church. GCSU Students, faculty, and the surrounding community are welcome to attend.