McDonough neighbors turn Little Free Library into pantry as families struggle after shutdown

The federal government shutdown may be over, but many families are still struggling to put food on the table. In one McDonough neighborhood, a decade-old Little Free Library has taken on a new purpose — becoming a community food pantry.

The small wooden structure has been a staple for 10 years, offering books and a spot for connection. But this fall, the Kelleys, who donated and have long cared for the library, realized their neighbors needed something more.

"Parents will say, you know, my children love coming to this park, but this I can reach up in there and grab a book, and it's promoting literacy," said Beau Kelley.

When the shutdown hit, the couple decided to replace the books with canned goods and pantry items temporarily.

Beau and Julia Kelley restock the shelves of the Little Food Pantry regularly. CBS News Atlanta

"With the government shutdown, we thought, well, why not turn it into more of a blessing box?" Kelley said.

Beau and Julia Kelley now restock the shelves regularly, and the community quickly joined in.

"Churches, local businesses, the local Cub Scouts, anyone can come up here, drop off any kind of donation. And that's been everything from, you know, food items to toiletries to cleaning items to even pet food." Kelley said.

Even after the shutdown ended, the need didn't. Kelley, who runs a McDonough community Facebook page, saw comments pouring in from families still struggling.

One mom wrote: "Only took what we needed for our kiddos. Thank you, we really appreciate it."

Another neighbor shared that they didn't qualify for food stamps but still couldn't make ends meet, posting: "I take care of my mom, so this is greatly appreciated.

Neighbors say the pantry has quickly become a source of support — and hope.

"I think hope in a lot of people's lives is kind of missing right now. It just doesn't seem like there's a lot of places to turn," said Victorian Hardison. "So, just to know that there are people like this and willing to just, you know, just add a little bit of something into somebody's day. It puts a smile on my face, and I'm sure it does for a lot of other individuals as well."

Food insecurity remains high nationwide as grocery prices continue to climb. Emory Goizueta Business School professor Saloni Firasta-Vastani said economic pressures tend to intensify this time of year.

"You're going to see that pressure sort of continue, through the end of the year," she said. "On food and kids being home from school, not having that lunch and free meal available. So typically, this time you're going to see a little bit more pressure."

The Kelleys hope their efforts inspire others with Little Free Libraries to temporarily convert them into "blessing boxes" to help families get by.

"There's still the need out there and there's always a need in the community to give," Kelley said.

The Kelleys say they plan to continue stocking the pantry through the holidays — and possibly longer — to ensure families know the resource is available whenever they need it.

You can find a full list of Little Free Pantries across Georgia and the rest of the United States here.