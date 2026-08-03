McCaysville reopens key road after flooding, but boil water advisory remains in effect

Recovery efforts continue in McCaysville after severe flooding prompted a state of emergency over the weekend.

City officials said Blue Ridge Drive reopened to through traffic Monday, but they are asking residents to keep travel to a minimum to allow cleanup crews and emergency personnel to continue their work.

"We have a long road ahead of us," Public Safety Director and Police Chief Michael Otis Earley said in an update Monday, thanking residents for their patience as the city recovers.

Despite the road reopening, officials said the city's water system continues to face significant challenges.

According to the city, all McCaysville water customers remain under a boil water advisory until further notice because of flooding and multiple water main breaks. Officials said customers could also experience unexpected water outages due to widespread damage to the system.

City leaders said the water treatment plant is still not operating at full capacity, and city crews are working alongside additional resources to restore service.

The city also announced that the Tennessee Valley Authority is delivering a trailer of bottled water that will be available at no cost to residents without water. Officials said they will announce when distribution begins.

The updates come a day after McCaysville declared a state of emergency following significant flooding that damaged businesses, homes and public buildings, including the McCaysville Police Department and post office.

City officials said the flooding was caused by major drainage issues associated with ongoing State Highway 5 construction, not by river flooding.

Mayor Terry Arp said the city has been working with the Georgia Department of Transportation and other state and local agencies and will continue pressing for answers as recovery efforts continue.

Officials are asking residents to continue conserving water, limit travel in affected areas and follow the boil water advisory until it is lifted.