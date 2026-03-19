Mayor Dickens outlines $5 billion neighborhood plan, housing progress in State of the City speech

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens delivered his State of the City on Wednesday, giving an update on the city's investments.

One of the main things Dickens says he plans to do is continue working on the neighborhood reinvestment initiative. These are disadvantaged neighborhoods across the city.

"These neighborhoods have historically endured environmental and systemic challenges," Dickens said. "They are often the most impacted by violence."

The mayor says tax dollars could help improve neighborhoods across Atlanta.

"Our Tax Allocation Districts or TADs. Extending our existing TADs to support the broader NRI strategy could generate more than $5 billion to support citywide investments," Dickens said. "We need to capture that energy and extend the TADs now."

Dickens touted the city's improvements in affordable housing.

"We opened over 500 rapid housing units and provided services and care to those experiencing homelessness," he said.

With the FIFA World Cup less than three months away, Mayor Dickens says the city is looking forward to the influx of tourists this summer.

"The world is coming to Atlanta. Are you ready for the World Cup? We're excited to be on the world stage once again as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup," Dickens said.

The mayor's address was held inside the Woodruff Arts Center. But outside, a small group of protestors gathered, voicing their concerns about the tournament.

"We know that the city is expected to bring in a billion dollars in revenue. Put in place protections in areas such as housing and immigration that would ensure that some of the profits from the World Cup go back to impacted communities," said Michael Collins, the director of Play Fair ATL.