Mattie's Call issued for 92-year-old DeKalb County woman missing for over a week

Police in DeKalb County are hoping the public can help them find a 92-year-old woman who went missing more than a week ago.

Authorities have issued a Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, for 92-year-old June Warhurst.

According to police, Warhurst was last seen around 6:33 a.m. on June 14, leaving the 2300 block of Suncrest Lane. Investigators believe she was driving a 2020 white Nissan Rogue with the license plate "JUNE G."

The missing woman is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of around 120 pounds. It is not known what she was wearing when she was last seen.

A Mattie's Call has been issued for 92-year-old June Warhurst. DeKalb County Police Department

If you have seen Warhurst or have any information regarding her whereabouts, call the DeKalb County Police Department at (770) 724-7710.