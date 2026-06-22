Mattie's Call issued for 92-year-old DeKalb County woman missing for over a week
Police in DeKalb County are hoping the public can help them find a 92-year-old woman who went missing more than a week ago.
Authorities have issued a Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, for 92-year-old June Warhurst.
According to police, Warhurst was last seen around 6:33 a.m. on June 14, leaving the 2300 block of Suncrest Lane. Investigators believe she was driving a 2020 white Nissan Rogue with the license plate "JUNE G."
The missing woman is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of around 120 pounds. It is not known what she was wearing when she was last seen.
If you have seen Warhurst or have any information regarding her whereabouts, call the DeKalb County Police Department at (770) 724-7710.