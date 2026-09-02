MARTA Reach rolls out new Dodge ProMaster vans with easier Breeze payments Saturday

MARTA Reach riders will begin seeing new vans across metro Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 5, months after a safety recall delayed the fleet's debut.

The new blue Dodge ProMaster vans will replace the temporary Ford vehicles MARTA has used since launching its on-demand service in March. MARTA said the vans offer more space, low-floor entry and better access for riders who use mobility devices.

Photo courtesy of MARTA

The vehicles will operate across MARTA Reach's 12 service zones, which connect neighborhoods with the agency's bus and rail system.

"The introduction of the new MARTA Reach fleet underscores our dedication to offering state-of-the-art transit solutions and meeting our riders where they are," MARTA General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt said in a statement.

Riders will be able to pay by tapping a Breeze card or using a mobile payment method at the vehicle's door. Cash fareboxes will be installed later, MARTA said.

Photo courtesy of MARTA

Until then, customers who normally pay with cash should add money to a Breeze card online, at a station kiosk or through the Breeze Mobile app before booking a trip.

MARTA Reach is a shared-ride service that allows customers to request trips through the MARTA Reach app. Riders can travel within a designated zone or connect to MARTA buses and trains.