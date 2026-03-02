MARTA introduces new on-demand transit service with free rides through March 28

Starting Saturday, MARTA is bringing public transit straight to riders' doorsteps.

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority will officially launch MARTA Reach on March 7, introducing an on-demand, point-to-point shared ride service across 12 metro Atlanta zones. The new program is designed to make it easier for riders to connect to MARTA's rail and bus network, especially for those who live farther from traditional routes.

MARTA Reach allows residents to request rides through a mobile app or by calling a reservation line. Riders will receive a pickup window of 30 minutes or less. The service will operate 18 hours a day, seven days a week.

"MARTA Reach represents a fundamental shift in how we serve our communities," said MARTA Interim General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt. "By integrating on-demand technology into our NextGen Bus Network, we are providing a 'first-mile, last-mile' solution that makes transit more accessible, efficient, and more personal for our customers."

The service launches in 12 zones: West Atlanta, Kirkwood/Candler Park, County Line, Lakewood, Oakley Industrial, Fulton Industrial, East Point, Hillandale, Candler-McAfee/Belvedere Park, Cedar Grove, Gresham Park, and North Fulton. Within those areas, riders can travel curb-to-curb or connect directly to MARTA's existing bus and rail lines.

To ensure the rollout stayed on schedule, MARTA is temporarily using leased Ford Starcraft vans due to a nationwide U.S. Department of Transportation manufacturer recall affecting its permanent Dodge Ram ProMaster fleet. The temporary vehicles are fully ADA-accessible and equipped with two wheelchair spaces. However, they use a wheelchair lift instead of a ramp and do not have bike racks. MARTA says bicycles will be allowed once the permanent vehicles are cleared for service.

To encourage residents to try the service, MARTA Reach will be free from March 7 through March 28. After that, once the updated Breeze fare payment system launches, rides will cost $2.50, the same as a standard MARTA bus or rail trip. The fare will include four free transfers for customers using Breeze, which will soon support contactless tap-to-pay options with bank cards and mobile wallets.

Customers can download the MARTA Reach app through the Apple Store or Google Play. Beginning March 7, riders may also schedule trips by calling 404-848-6622. The reservation line will be open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With MARTA Reach, transit officials say they are aiming to close the gap between where riders live and where public transportation begins, offering a more flexible and personalized way to get around metro Atlanta.

Where are the MARTA Reach zones?