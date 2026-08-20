MARTA raising prices on long-term parking at stations, reducing free period

MARTA is making some changes to its paid parking facilities starting in September.

The transit agency announced on Thursday that it would be raising its long-term parking rates and reducing the free period in its facilities.

Beginning on Sept. 14, anyone parking for more than 14 hours in a MARTA parking deck will have to pay an additional $2 a day. The agency is also changing the free period from 24 hours to 14 hours. The last time the parking rates changed across the system was in 2009, with end-of-line stations seeing an increase in 2017.

MARTA officials say the parking fee changes will help recover the cost of recent upgrades to its automated parking facilities, such as new gates, kiosks, license plate readers, and lighting. The additional revenue will also support future upgrades and security measures.

Despite the increase, MARTA says its prices still remain below the market rate for the area around Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and the metro's business districts.

The agency estimates that the rates will generate an additional $500,000 in annual operating income.

Here are the stations being affected by the changes:

Stations increasing to $10 per day (after 14 hours):

College Park

Doraville

Lindbergh

North Springs

Stations increasing to $7 per day (after 14 hours):