MARTA police officer charged, fired after deadly crash while on duty, officials say

A MARTA police officer has been let go from his position and is facing criminal charges after official say he was responsible for a deadly car crash while on duty.

Authorities say former MARTA Office Deion Alexander is facing charges of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, reckless driving, unsafe operation of an emergency vehicle, and failure to obey signs and control devices.

Officials with the MARTA Police Department say the charges stem from an incident on Feb. 2, when the agency's Criminal Apprehension Team was called to the North Avenue Station to help an officer with an arrest.

While responding to the call, Alexander hit another vehicle at the intersection of North Avenue NE and Peachtree Street NE. The crash left a passenger in the car, a pedestrian, and three CAT officers injured. The pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, died at a local hospital.

A close-up of sign for MARTA train in Atlanta. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

After an internal investigation, the MARTA Police Department terminated Alexander's employment on Tuesday. He turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday.

"The entire MARTA Police Department is saddened by this traffic event. Police work is always difficult, but we also have a responsibility to keep the public safe when doing our work. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those involved." MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher said.

The Atlanta Police Department continues to investigate the accident.