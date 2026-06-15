MARTA police arrest suspect wanted in stabbing at Georgia State Station; victim also faces pending charges

MARTA police say they have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing at Georgia State Station last month.

According to the MARTA Police Department, officers with the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) took 36-year-old Quinton Sharp into custody on Monday after spotting him at Vine City Station.

The arrest stems from a May 24 incident at Georgia State Station, where police responded to reports of a person stabbed following a fight on the station's concourse level.

Investigators identified the victim as 40-year-old Xavier Clark. Police said Clark suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds to his upper chest, arm, mid-back and knee. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

According to MARTA police, the investigation determined Clark initially struck Sharp in the face, leading to a physical altercation between the two men.

At approximately 1:23 p.m. Monday, members of the Criminal Apprehension Team observed a man matching the suspect's description at Vine City Station. Officers took the individual into custody and positively identified him as Sharp.

Police said Sharp was carrying a knife at the time of his arrest.

Sharp was transported to the Fulton County Jail and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony. MARTA officials also issued him a permanent ban from the transit system.

Authorities said charges against Clark are pending.

MARTA police commended the officers involved in locating and apprehending the suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.