MARTA bus crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured Christmas Eve morning

A deadly crash involving a MARTA bus shut down a busy DeKalb County intersection early Christmas Eve, leaving one person dead and three others injured, authorities said.

According to MARTA, the crash happened around 2 a.m. near Memorial Drive and Carter Road. A vehicle slammed into the rear of a MARTA bus that was stopped at a traffic light.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, MARTA said. Two people inside the vehicle were injured, along with the bus operator, who also reported injuries.

Officials said there were no passengers on board the bus at the time of the crash.

No additional details about the cause of the collision or the conditions leading up to it were released. The incident remains under investigation.