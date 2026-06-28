MARTA apologizes after disabled train leaves passengers stranded near Lenox Station, transit officials say

Passengers aboard a MARTA train experienced an extended delay late Saturday night after the train became disabled near Lenox Station because of mechanical issues, according to transit officials.

MARTA said the train stopped on the tracks at approximately 10:20 p.m. after experiencing a mechanical problem.

In a statement, the agency apologized to riders who remained on board while crews worked to diagnose the issue and safely move passengers to another train.

"We want to apologize to the customers on board the train who experienced such a long delay last night, as rail operations worked to troubleshoot the issue and then move passengers to an operable train," MARTA said.

According to the agency, all passengers were safely removed from the disabled train and transported back to Lindbergh Center Station by 11:35 p.m.

The disabled train was later towed to MARTA's rail yard.

Officials said Rail Operations is investigating what caused the mechanical failure.

MARTA did not immediately say how many passengers were on board or whether the incident caused additional service disruptions elsewhere on the rail system.