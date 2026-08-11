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MARTA announces partnership with hip hop icon David Banner for "Ride with Respect" safety campaign

By
Zachary Bynum
Zachary Bynum
Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Zachary Bynum is a digital content producer for CBS Atlanta and the South region.
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Zachary Bynum

/ CBS Atlanta

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Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA), Atlanta's central public transit system, has announced an exciting partnership with hip hop icon, record producer and actor David Banner as a part of its "Ride with Respect" transit safety campaign.

This new iteration comes just months after the "Let MARTA Drive" public awareness campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with another Atlanta giant, OutKast's Big Boi.

Through a new promotional Instagram video and digital campaign, Banner delivers a powerful message about showing respect to each other aboard MARTA trains, buses, and stations.

"Ride with Respect is about creating an environment on MARTA where every customer and employee feels safe and valued," said MARTA Interim General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt. 

"Through his authenticity, strength, and credibility, David Banner challenges us to think differently about how we treat one another, making him the ideal partner to help reinforce the culture of safety and respect we are building across our system."

David Banner has also made a number of public appeals using his profile as a musician and actor, for personal accountability, mental health and Black economic ownership.

"Respect is not complicated," said David Banner. "It is about looking out for each other, treating people the way you would want to be treated, and understanding that we are all sharing this space. Whether you are riding one stop or across the city, we all have a responsibility to make the ride better. Ride safe. Ride with respect."

The  Atlanta-based Hardman Creative Group led the filming and creative direction for the Ride with Respect campaign.

You can learn more about it here: itsmarta.com/marta-ride-with-respect.

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