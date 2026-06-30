Marietta woman reunites with first responders who saved her after she was hit by lightning

A 66-year-old Marietta woman is sharing her story of survival after a lightning strike sent her into cardiac arrest in a church parking lot.

On Monday afternoon, Mary "Jeanne" Menna personally thanked the people who brought her back.

Menna was volunteering with a drama program at Saint Joseph Catholic School on May 6 when a storm moved in. Lightning hit a nearby tree, splitting it in half. The strike hit her car and then her, sending her into cardiac arrest.

"I don't really have a lot of memory from that day," she said. "I got to my car, and that's the last thing I remember."

A Marietta police officer arrived within a minute and a half and started CPR in the middle of a downpour. A second officer arrived shortly after and took over compressions.

Menna was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital, where doctors say her recovery has left them astonished. She has no lasting effects from the strike.

Nearly two months later, Menna returned to the church parking lot where it happened on Monday, this time to meet and embrace the first responders who saved her life.

Mary "Jeanne" Menna got to meet and thank the first responders who saved her life after she was struck by lightning. CBS News Atlanta

"I feel like my life still has a purpose, and I hope I can fulfill that," she said. "Is probably to help someone. And maybe it's just to help one person. I don't know, but I just pray that I can do what he would like me to do for the rest of the time that I have on this earth. And I thank our first responders from the bottom of my heart."

For the officers and firefighters who responded that night, the reunion was equally meaningful.

"It really is a full circle moment," one first responder said. "We do a lot with citizens of the community, and to be able to actually stand next to somebody who we did so much for. That's one of the reasons we do this job."

Menna called her first responders God's angels on earth and said she believes prayer played a role in her recovery.