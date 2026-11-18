Some kids in Marietta are taking STEM education into their own hands.

Lassiter High School students are teaching elementary school students science, technology, engineering and math through a nonprofit they started themselves.

Twice a month, students in Lassiter's Stemsters Club visit Shallowford Falls Elementary School to teach STEM lessons.

High school juniors Kayla Terry and Halen Kim started the first Stemsters Club chapter in Georgia.

"We hope that they are able to be more exposed to STEM and are able to learn more about STEM-related concepts. We hope that it helps spark their curiosity," Kim said.

"I love science and tech. I think it's important for children to be able to express themselves like this," Terry said.

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During one visit to Shallowford Falls Elementary, students built miniature skateboards for a hands-on STEM activity.

"They're going to figure out what surfaces have the most friction and what allows the skateboard to go the fastest," Terry said.

For 8-year-old June Lundberg, the lessons offer a chance to build something of her own.

"We're learning how to make a skateboard. You tape popsicle sticks together and you decorate it and there's wheels that you put on it," Lundberg said.

Her favorite part of the sessions?

"Getting to take home the things I make," she said.

Shallowford Falls Elementary School teacher Candcie Davies said students respond differently to lessons taught by high school students.

"There's something special about working with high school students that might be the same age as their older siblings or their neighborhood friends. They get an opportunity to work with these older kids that they look up to, and they feel inspired by them," Davies said.